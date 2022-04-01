AEW Rampage lineup: Four matches set for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin.

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament qualifier.

Powell’s POV: AEW is also advertising promos from Kris Statlander, and the trio of TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Paige VanZant, and Dan Lambert. Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Dot Net Members hear his weekly, same night Rampage audio review.