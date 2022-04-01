WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The WrestleMania go-home show lineup

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (Entrants: Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Apollo Crews, Robert Roode, Jinder Mahal, Commander Azeez, Erik, Ivar, Madcap Moss, Mansoor, R-Truth, Shanky, Shelton Benjamin, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, and Reggie).

-Ricochet vs. Humberto vs. Angel in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center, which will play host to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony afterward. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will have exclusive access to Jake’s audio review. Jake will be filling in for me while I handle the live review of tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.