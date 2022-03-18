WWE announces WrestleMania Superstore Axxess events, panels, and pricing

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday regarding the WrestleMania Superstore Axxess that will be held March 31 through April 4 in Dallas, Texas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Superstore Axxess, the most stupendous Superstore in history, and WrestleMania Panels – an intimate live show featuring your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends – are all taking over the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from Thursday, March 31, to Monday, April 4!

At Superstore Axxess, members of the WWE Universe can shop the biggest collection of WrestleMania merchandise ever, relive WWE history with curated Memorabilia displays, participate in WWE-themed activities, Rob Schamberger Art Gallery & Live Painting, and have the opportunity to purchase tickets to Premium Experiences within the store.

WrestleMania Panels is your chance to hear behind the scenes stories from your favorite WWE Superstars and Legends in an intimate live setting. Witness Superstars and Legends of the squared circle go into detail on important moments, matches and memories from WWE history. This brand-new event is a must-attend for any fan heading to Dallas for WrestleMania Week!

Tickets available now on Seatgeek.com. Use access code PANEL to buy your tickets.

Superstore Axxess Hours of Operation:

Thursday, March 31 – noon to midnight

Friday, April 1 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Saturday, April 2 – 9 a.m. to1 a.m.

Sunday, April 3 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Monday, April 4 – 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket: $10*

Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket Includes:

Unlimited entries into Superstore Axxess for all 5 days (Thursday to Monday)

Access to free activities within footprint

Ability to purchase Premium Experiences within footprint. Tickets to these experiences will be sold inside the Superstore.

*plus taxes & fees

Premium Experiences Include**:

Undertaker’s Graveyard

Alexa’s Playground

“Miz TV” set

“The KO Show” set

Superstar Entrance

Call A Match presented by Snickers

Autograph and Photo Opportunities with WWE Superstars and Legends

**General Admission ticket is required to purchase Premium Experience

WrestleMania Panels Ticket: $50-$150*

WrestleMania Panels Ticket Includes:

(1) Superstore Axxess General Admission Ticket. General Admission Ticket allows for unlimited entries into Superstore Axxess for all (5) five days (Thursday to Monday)

Panel access at Superstore Axxess during your ticketed session time

Seating capacity for WrestleMania Panels is limited

*plus taxes & fees

WrestleMania Panel Schedule:

Thursday, March 31

Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston

7 p.m. – $50*

Trish Stratus and Lita

9 p.m. – $100*

Friday, April 1

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

1 p.m. – $50*

The Street Profits & Bianca Belair

3 p.m. – $50*

RK-Bro

5 p.m. – $50

Paul Heyman

11:30 p.m. – $100

Saturday, April 2

The Bella Twins

11 a.m. – $50*

Bobby Lashley and MVP

1 p.m. – $50*

Shawn Michaels, Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Cora Jade and MSK

11:30 p.m. – $100*

Sunday, April 3

Jerry “The King” Lawler and Jimmy Hart

11 a.m. – $50*

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Becky Lynch

1 p.m. – $50*

Surprise Guest

11:30 p.m. – $100*

Monday, April 4

Booker T & Queen Sharmell

11 a.m. – $50*

Jimmy & Jey Uso with Rikishi

1 p.m. – $50*

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Naomi

3 p.m. – $50*

APA (JBL and Ron Simmons)

5 p.m. – $50*

The Undertaker

11:30 p.m. – $150*

*plus taxes and fees

Superstore Axxess & WrestleMania Panels are cashless events. All transactions will be paid by Credit and Debit Cards ONLY.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from these events. It would be great to hear from people who attend to get a feel for the overall experience and whether it was worth the cost. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.