WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Smackdown will be live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center.