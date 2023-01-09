What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday’s Fox show

January 9, 2023

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Green Bay, Wisconsin at Resch Center. I will be covering Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill, so join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

