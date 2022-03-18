What's happening...

Pat Kenney (f/k/a Simon Diamond) recovering from a mild stroke

March 18, 2022

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Retired pro wrestler Pat Kenney, 53, is recovering from a mild stroke suffered on March 11. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Kenney is suffering from impaired vision and is facing a lengthy recovery. Kenney currently serves as the head of talent relations for the NWA.

Powell’s POV: I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Kenney over the year and he’s a great guy (aside from his New York Yankees and Notre Dame Fighting Irish super fandom). Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.