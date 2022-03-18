Pat Kenney (f/k/a Simon Diamond) recovering from a mild stroke

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Retired pro wrestler Pat Kenney, 53, is recovering from a mild stroke suffered on March 11. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Kenney is suffering from impaired vision and is facing a lengthy recovery. Kenney currently serves as the head of talent relations for the NWA.

Powell’s POV: I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Kenney over the year and he’s a great guy (aside from his New York Yankees and Notre Dame Fighting Irish super fandom). Here’s wishing him the very best in his recovery.