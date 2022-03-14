AEW Rampage viewership and rating for the show headlined by Shane Strickland’s debut match against Tony Nese

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 526,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 545,000 viewership count from the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Rampage finished 23rd in the cable ratings with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to the previous week’s .22 rating in the same demo. The night was won by college basketball. Speaking of which, it will be interesting to see how Friday’s show performs when it will be bumped to a later start due to March Madness college basketball. Despite the later start, Rampage could get a good lead-in if the game that precedes the show happens to be close.