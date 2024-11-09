AEW Collision results (11/9): McGuire’s live review of Pac, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW Trios Titles, Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

AEW Collision (Episode 69)

Taped September November 7, 2024 in Providence, Rhode Island at Amica Mutual Pavilion

Aired November 9, 2024 on TNT

[Hour One] Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone into the show and the show went right to the ring, where the House of Black made their entrance, despite Malakai Black retiring after his loss to Adam Cole Wednesday night. I kid. Schiavone was joined on commentary by Nigel McGuinness.

1. “The Iron Savages” Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder and Bear Bronson vs. “House Of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews. Jacked Jameson ranted on the way to the ring and ranted that he and his team had new gear. King started the match by beating the hell out of Beefcake Boulder. The rest of The House attacked Boulder until Jameson tagged in and was the recipient of a lot of offense from Matthews. Eventually, King took all three men out with a Tope Suicida on the outside. Back inside the ring, Jacked Jameson took a nasty triple move, which included a Cannonball from King. That was enough to get the win.

“The House Of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated “The Iron Savages” Jacked Jameson, Beefcake Boulder and Bear Bronson in 3:24.

After the match, the lights went out and FTR made their entrance. In the ring, Cash Wheeler told House of Black they came in peace. Dax chimed in and noted how HOB are their obstacle. Dax said on the backs of HOB and FTR, they build Collision. Dax noted how for the first time on Dynamite, HOB will face FTR next week and wanted to know who will face them. King and Black stepped forward. Black leaned in close to Dax and said, “good luck” before he dropped the microphone. FTR then walked past HOB and left the ring.

Lio Rush cut a promo in the back by himself. Rush said a shift was happening and they are all part of it. Rush said his past is creeping on him and forcing him to make a decision. Rush noted how he held onto the card MVP gave him some time ago. Rush listed the members of The Hurt Syndicate and rattled off the people he recently beat on AEW TV. Rush said he’s about to be on fire and he’s feeling great, but he wants to feel alive again. As such, he’s calling Swerve out on Dynamite next week. Rush concluded by saying the man of the hour is back around.

Private Party made their entrance in street clothes and took their spot at the top of the stage to watch the next match.

McGuire's Musings: Boy, I forgot how fast of a clip AEW runs when it comes to their television shows and I'm tasked with keeping up. A simple trios squash win for HOB, which I like. As for The Iron Savages going full-on Outrunners … I'm not sure I agree with that, but I'm not making the decisions and nor does anyone want me to. King and Black vs. FTR on Wednesday should be a very good tag-team match and I'm curious to see how the outcome plays out. You'd think FTR gets the win, but HOB takes way more losses than it should these days.

2. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd vs. “Top Flight” Darius and Dante Martin. The teams shook hands before things got under way. Darius and Magnum started the match. Darius got the best of the early moments of the match. Mangum eventually took Darius down with a shoulder block. Floyd tagged in. Dante did the same. Floyd landed a couple elbows, but then whiffed on a few strikes and Dante landed a flying shoulder block, which led Magnum to tag in. Darius tagged back in as well.

Magnum worked a side head-lock and Floyd tagged back in. From there, The Outrunners hit an inverted atomic drop and the four members of the teams engaged in a stare down. After that, the show went to a PIP. The show returned and Top Flight had control, Dante landing an elbow on Magnum. The action spilled outside and Dante and Darius bickered, as they do these days. Back inside the ring, Magnum inevitably got the hot tag to Floyd, who jumped over the top rope and cleaned house.

The Outrunners set up the double bicep drop and hit it on Dante. Dante came back and kicked both guys. Darius tagged in and the brothers hit a series of moves on Floyd for a two-count. All four guys were in the ring and Magnum clotheslined Darius over the top rope. Dante was the recipient of Floyd Hulking up inside the ring. Eventually, Floyd lifted Darius and The Outrunners landed Total Recall to get the win.

“The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd defeated “Top Flight” Darius and Dante Martin in 10:17.

McGuire’s Musings: The crowd loves them some Outrunners and the Outrunners love them some being loved. The match was what you’d expect and the teams worked well together, considering the clash in styles. I can’t say I’ve been all that interested in the in-fighting between the Martin brothers, so that was a nothing-burger for me, but Turbo and Magnum made up for the manufactured drama with their manufactured nostalgia (I say endearingly). Good on them for getting the win, too. It’ll be fun having those guys be in a Big Time Spot for the first time in their AEW run.

The Acclaimed cut a promo backstage. Bowens said they were going to whip LFI’s ass next week. Platinum Max weighed in and asked LFI where their ballsacks were. Really. He said that. MVP walked into the frame and eventually, as he was talking, Bowens cut MVP off before walking away. Bowens left, but MVP stopped Max Caster and reminded him that he still had the card MVP gave him a little while ago.

3. Roderick Strong vs. The Beast Mortos. The match started with Strong yelling at the Beast, asking him where he was when he needed him. Mortos didn’t take kindly to that and went after Strong. Mortos hit a series of stiff chops and running elbows and strikes. The sequence finished with a powerslam and a one-count. Strong tried a comeback, but Mortos just pushed Strong away. Strong responded with a knee strike and fallaway slam for a two-count. Mortos almost immediately took back the upper hand with some more nasty chops to the chest.

Mortos ran at Strong, but Strong got a boot up. Strong followed that up with a ton of strikes … until Mortos hit a Crucifix Slam to gain back control. The show then went to another PIP. The show returned and Strong hit Mortos with a bunch of kicks and forearms. Strong tried to lift Mortos, but couldn’t. Still, Strong managed to hit a Sick Kick for a two-count. Strong tried to lift Mortos again and again, he couldn’t do so. Mortos countered with a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker and a good near-fall.

Mortos nailed a wild power bomb back-breaker and a strong discuss lariat for another good near-fall. Mortos kept pausing to listen to the voices in his head. This time around, he took too long to reflect because Strong hit Mortos with a jumping knee and got the win.

Roderick Strong defeated The Beast Mortos in 9:40.

After the match, Lance Archer ran into the ring and hit his finisher on Strong. Archer poses and the show went to a video recap of Anna Jay vs. Mariah May last week. May then cut a promo backstage, saying she hates women’s wrestling. May said it never used to be that way because she used to be all about women supporting women, but after she won her title, she realized she was surrounded by a bunch of pathetic “little shits.” May said those women are in her division and they should thank her for standing on their necks. May said it’s so lonely being the only and years from now, people will wonder who killed women’s wrestling – May said it will be her who killed women’s wrestling.

Anna Jay was interviewed backstage and Jay told May that Jay has slapped, kicked and beaten May. Jay said next time, she’s going to choke May out. Jay noted how she was the only one to beat May since she won her title and she’ll do it again.

McGuire’s Musings: A fine match. Mortos could have stood to not grab his head like he was confused less than the 50,000 times he did, but we are where we are. Strong getting the win seemed almost unbelievable with the amount of punishment he took from Mortos. The post-match attack was short but effective, which is preferred. It’s kind of a shame – watching this, I couldn’t help but think: There has to be more AEW can do with both Strong and Mortos. But, again. We are where we are.

4. Kris Statlander vs. Ashley Vox. Vox came at Statlander to start the match, but Statlander quickly fought back and slammed Vox. Instantly, Statlander hit her finisher for the win.

Kris Statlander defeated Ashley Vox in 0:43.

McGuire’s Musings: Please welcome the next WWE ID’d wrestler, Ashley … er, wait.

After the match, Mercedes Mone ran out and gave Statlander a Backstabber. Mone worked a choke until officials came out and broke things up. Mone’s music hit and Mone danced.

Jake Roberts was walking with LFI backstage and they ran into Mortos. Rush chewed The Beast out and reminded Mortos that they are family. Mortos grunted a bunch. Jake said these are people you shouldn’t piss off. Jake said the Acclaimed won’t get any nuts from LFI. Rush finished the promo by saying if mess with the bull, you get the horns.

[Hour Two] Jack Perry made his entrance for an open challenge. Action Andretti’s music then hit and Andretti strolled out.

5. “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry vs. Action Andretti for the TNT title. The two locked up to begin things. The early parts of the match were fairly even. Andretti went for a leapfrog, but Perry countered with a chop block. Perry kicked Andretti’s back. Perry then slammed Andretti on the ring apron and posed with fans. Perry threw Andretti into the ring steps. Perry then slammed Andretti onto the ring steps. The show then went to a PIP.

Back to the action, Andretti fired up and hit a Falcon Arrow on Perry for a two-count. Perry knee’d Andretti’s back and the two fought on the apron. Andretti ran into a back elbow, but Andretti returned the favor with a Death Valley Driver on the apron before hitting a 450 splash on Perry on the inside of the ring for a good near-fall. Andretti attempted a split-legged moonsault, but missed. It didn’t matter because Andretti followed that up with a Spanish Fly for another good near-fall.

Andretti walked into a super-kick from Perry and then Perry hit a running Buckle Bomb and a brain-buster for yet another good near fall. Andretti fired up and went for a running shooting-star press, but Perry got his knees up and ultimately landed the running knee for the win.

“The Scapegoat” Jack Perry defeated Action Andretti in 9:48.

After the match, Daniel Garcia’s music hit and Garcia walked into the ring. Perry gave Garcia a microphone. Garcia said he disagrees with Perry when it comes to Perry thinking they are alike. Garcia said Perry thinks he’s special, but in reality, Perry is a multi-millionaire nepo-baby who has been handed everything for his entire life. Garcia said he fights for the people he cares about. Garcia said all the people around him make him strong. Garcia said he will never, ever be anything like Perry – but he will be the new TNT Champion at Full Gear. Perry smirked and Garcia gave Perry the microphone. Perry said he could have the TNT title match at Full Gear, but Garcia isn’t read. Perry then left the ring.

A vignette for Julia Hart aired and it featured her as both her HOB persona and her cheerleader persona. HOB Julia essentially killed cheerleader Julia.

McGuire’s Musings: This was the best match of the night to this point. Andretti got a lot of opportunity to look good here and he took that opportunity and ran with it, so good for him. Good for Perry, too, for giving it to him. While the outcome was never in doubt, they had some really good near-falls and it reminds me how AEW does near-falls better than pretty much any other mainstream promotion in America. The post-match stuff with Garcia was formulaic but necessary, if only to officially walk us towards their match at Full Gear. Garcia showed good fire despite getting a mild “What?!” treatment from the live crowd at one point. Those two should have a very, very good TNT title match once it finally gets in the ring.

Garcia was backstage talking to Daddy Magic, who reiterated that he believes Garcia is actually ready, rather than what Perry said earlier. Garcia said he will take the title from Perry at Full Gear.

Nick Wayne was shown backstage and noted how it’s the anniversary of AR Fox’s dad’s death. Wayne said something about how it’s probably for the best and how he never forgets. Wayne then made his entrance for the next match.

6. AR Fox vs. Nick Wayne. Fox jumpstarted the match and attacked Wayne on Wayne’s way to the ring with a bunch of splashes. The two brawled on the outside of the ring once the bell rang and Wayne ultimately took control, including a moment when Fox hopped onto the guardrail and Wayne crotched Fox. After that, the show went to a commercial break.

The show returned and Fox had control, landing a Swanton Bomb for a two-count. Fox hit a leaping back-elbow, but Wayne came back with a dragon suplex for a two-count. Wayne perched Fox on the top and set up for another dragon duplex, but Fox fought out of it and fit a furry of moves, punctuated by an under-hook package power-bomb for a nice near-fall. Wayne went to the top, but Fox hit a Spanish Fly, but Mother Wayne distracted the referee and Fox missed a 450 splash. Wayne landed a dragon suplex and followed that up with an undertook destroyer, which must be his finisher because it got Wayne the win.

Nick Wayne defeated AR Fox in 8:53.

After the match, Mother Wayne took out a picture of Fox’s father and Wayne staple-gunned the photo to Fox’s forehead. It kind of/sort of sounded like some crowd noise was piped in while the crowd kind of looked like it sat on its hands. Wayne stood tall with a staple gun.

Backstage, MXM Collection were interviewed by Lexi Nair. Turns out, they slid into Johnny TV’s DMs and they asked him to compete in a trios match with them, but Johnny said he couldn’t do that because he already has a match against Daniel Garcia. Johnny said they MXM Collection could still accompany him to the ring next week, and that made MXM Collection happy.

McGuire’s Musings: I’m old enough to remember when Nick Wayne was such a hot name on the indies that he got to call his shot in GCW and actually get Will Ospreay to wrestle him in a bar. Since coming to AEW, we rarely see him wrestle, which is a shame, because … well … he can wrestle, and he put on a fun one with AR Fox here. The callback to Fox being part of Swerve’s faction a while ago was well done, but it didn’t really resonate with this viewer … because I had all but forgotten about that … because Fox has been defined so far down the card. Still, this was good while it lasted. The post-match stuff fell flat, especially for the expectation they seemed to have for it. That can be forgiven if they just let Wayne wrestle more.

7. Mark Briscoe, Tomohiro Ishii, and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Wheeler Yuta, Pac and Claudio Castagnoli for the AEW trios titles. O’Reilly and Yuta started the match with O’Reilly getting the best of it. Briscoe then tagged in briefly before Ishii tagged himself in and absorbed elbows from Yuta until Ishii elbowed Yuta down to the canvas. Briscoe tagged back in and duplexed Yuta. Ultimately, Yuta slipped out of a duplex attempt and tagged in Pac, who quickly tagged in Claudio, who stomped a mud hole in Briscoe. Yuta tagged in and chopped Briscoe.

Briscoe found himself on the apron and he dragged Yuta out there. Claudio got involved and things broke down. That in mind, Briscoe set up a chair inside the ring and landed a flip dive onto everyone, who was on the outside of the ring. O’Reilly became the legal man and again, things broke down as all six men brawled in and around the ring. Pac hammered away on O’Reilly until the referee scolded Pac. Claudio tagged in and hit a running European Uppercut. Pac tagged in and O’Reilly was getting the business as the show went to a commercial break.

The show returned and Claudio continued to work over O’Reilly. Pac tagged in and hit a double-stomp on O’Reilly for a two-count. O’Reilly tried to fire up, but Pac kept O’Reilly down while Claudio and Yuta took the babyfaces off the apron. The three heels then worked over O’Reilly, complete with a Tombstone piledriver. Yuta tagged in and suplexed O’Reilly. Before long, O’Reilly managed to grab an ankle lock, but things evened out when they gave each other clotheslines. That led to a hot tag to Ishii.

Ishii took on all the Death Riders and suplexed each one of them. Ishii and Pac had a spotlight moment and Ishii dropped Pac on his head for a two-count. Briscoe tagged in and he took care of Claudio and Pac all at once. Briscoe hit an Exploder on Pac and a Fisherman Buster on Claudio for a two-count. Briscoe set up for a Jay Driller, but Claudio got out of it and tagged in Yuta, who ran into a boot from O’Reilly. Briscoe went to the top and landed a flying elbow on Yuta, but Pac broke up a pin attempt.

Things broke down again and Claudio controlled everyone until O’Reilly knee’d Claudio and all six men were down – five in the ring and Briscoe on the outside. Jon Moxley’s music hit and Moxley walked out with Marina Shafir through the crowd. Moxley stepped onto the apron and Orange Cassidy’s music hit. Out came Cassidy and Moxley stepped off the apron. Moxley and Cassidy stared at each other and O’Reilly worked an ankle lock on Yuta, but Pac super-kicked O’Reilly. Ishii sent Pac out of the ring. Claudio threw a chair in the ring and the referee was busy with that while Marina hit O’Reilly with their briefcase. Yuta then hit O’Reilly with the running knee and that was good enough for the win.

Wheeler Yuta, Pac and Claudio Castagnoli defeated Mark Briscoe, Kyle O’Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii in 19:07.

After the match, Cassidy hit Yuta with an Orange Punch and jumped at Moxley. A brawl broke out between everyone at ringside. Cassidy stood tall on the commentary table and watched as the brawl unfolded. Cassidy then hit a dive on the Death Riders and Moxley watched from the crowd. The show closed with a stare down between Cassidy and his friends and the Death Riders.

McGuire’s Musings: It’s going to get old if all of the Death Riders matches end in this type of way, and it’s going to get old much sooner than later. Remember when the novelty of the NWO schmoz finishes started to wear off? It took a while, but once it did, there was no real creative answer for how to go about business after that. The Death Riders are not the NWO. And especially in today’s Want It/Need it Now world of pro wrestling, the patience for these types of endings to matches from this faction is already starting to wear thin. Anyway, the match was good. O’Reilly carried this thing, which kind of surprised me at first, but then I thought … well, why wouldn’t it be him? That guy can work. Cassidy showed good fire to close things out, but as I wrote last Monday for this very website, it’s awfully disappointing to know and/or think that this whole Moxley turn was designed to set up a program between him and Cassidy. Or, in other words: What higher power was Moxley working for again?

In all, this was a fine episode of Collision. Nothing more. Nothing less. Dynamite is the company’s Monday Night Raw and the only real shot it had at making this a viable SmackDown was when it had backstage fights and a collection of wrestlers who were pissed off and wanted to prove they could build something on Saturday nights. Now, the show is more often taped and, in so many ways, mailed in. As such, this was par for the course. See you on Monday? See you on Monday.