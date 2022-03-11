Hulk Hogan says no to one more match, lists his top five opponents, what he thinks his long term legacy will be, the opponent he felt was “a good looking man”

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

On his legacy: “Well, I think, when all the smoke clears. It will be 10, 15, 20, 30, 40, 50 years from now. They’ll just have to at least acknowledge and just say the only thing they can think of because they won’t remember what I did or what [Chris] Jericho did or what The Rock did or anything. Like ‘he was the greatest wrestler ever,’ like they do Gorgeous George. They just throw it out there. That’s just one liner to describe something. So that’s probably what it’s going to end up at. That’s not an ego thing. That’s just from being on TV for so long. So many people know me, but that will probably be the legacy for the general public. For me, man, it was just a great time. We changed the business and helped a lot of people. And it was like I probably did it too long because I crippled myself, but it was a lot of fun.”

On the possibility of one more match: “No. In the last ten years, I’ve had 23 surgeries. Ten back surgeries, both hips, both knees. Forget it. If I made the right decision on the first back surgery, I would’ve been healthy right now. But right now I saw Lou Thesz do it, I saw Verne Gagne do it, I saw Bruno [Sammartino] do it, a lot of these guys do. I mean, if I was healthy all day long.”

On who he would like to wrestle if he could come back: “The first one I’m trying to pick off would be Roman [Reigns]. Then I like to get to Brock [Lesnar]. Good God, I’d be in a wheelchair by the time I get done with that.”

Top 5 opponents: “Andre The Giant, Not number one, but one of five. “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Rowdy Roddy Piper, King Kong Bundy, and Big John Studd.”

On King Kong Bundy: “What I always said about him is, when I saw his face, ‘that’s a good looking man’. King Kong Bundy was a good looking guy. A lot of people never saw that because the shaved head and he was so big, but he was a good looking man when he was younger. I didn’t pay much attention to him when we both got old, but when he first started wrestling. Austin idol is huge as well. He had that same face, just so huge as Mike McCord that you couldn’t tell he was a good looking guy, but that’s how Bundy was. He was always nice to me. He was just heavy handed as hell.”

On WrestleMania 2: “WrestleMania 2 was a good one man because that was a weird deal to have that thing in three different locations. And to wrestle him to have him in that little storyline if everything went awry and screwed up everything, if everything fell off into the ocean in New York and Chicago, we’d have still held our own. We’d have been okay.”

Other topics include Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, WWE, his legacy, Andre The Giant, King Kong Bundy, WrestleMania 2, and more.

