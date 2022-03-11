What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

March 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: WWE added the women’s tag team match via social media. It replaces the previously advertised Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina match. Smackdown will be live from Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly same night audio reviews.

