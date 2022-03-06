AEW Revolution results: Powell’s live review of Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW Title, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles, CM Punk vs. MJF in a dog collar match, Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

CategoriesAEW PPV Reports MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Revolution

Aired live March 6, 2022 on pay-per-view

Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena



AEW Revolution Buy-In Pre-Show Results: Leyla Hirsch beat Kris Statlander in 9:50, Hook defeated QT Marshall in 5:00, and Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews defeated Pac, Erick Redbeard, and Penta Oscuro in 17:20…

Jim Ross, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone opened the show from their broadcast table. Excalibur hyped the fantasy sports sponsor, and then an ad aired for a game hosted by the sponsor…

Powell’s POV: Is that the quickest anyone has ever cut to an actual ad during a pro wrestling pay-per-view? Anyway, the production team was able to turn up the house lights a bit. The venue took forever getting people in the building, so AEW darkened the arena during the pre-show. It looks like that problem is solved. By the way, I did a full report on the pre-show that is available in a separate report available via the main page.

Ring announcer Justin Roberts handled the introductions. The live crowd sang along with Fozzy’s “Judas” for Chris Jericho’s entrance, and then Eddie Kingston made a quick entrance…

1. Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho. The bell rang. Jericho approached Kingston, who side stepped him and then performed a half and half suplex. The referee checked on Jericho while the crowd chanted “Eddie.” Jericho targeted the orbital bone that Kingston broke and recently returned from. Jericho flipped off the fans for chanting for Kingston.

Kingston and Jericho traded chops. Jericho’s chest was red. A short time later, Jericho threw ten punches at Kingston while mounting him on the ropes, then performed a huracanrana. Jericho covered Kingston for a two count. Jericho removed a turnbuckle pad. Kingston rallied with a suplex.

Both men ended up on the apron. Jericho suplexed Kingston from the apron to the floor. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Back inside the ring, Jericho performed back to back German suplexs on Kingston and then smiled while looking into a camera. Kingston fought back, but Jericho hit him with another German Suplex, then performed a Lionsault.

Kingston came back with a clothesline. Jericho rolled him up and then put Kingston in the Walls of Jericho. Kingston reached the ropes to break the hold. Jericho and referee Aubrey Edwards bickered. Kingston put Jericho down with a suplex, then performed another. Kingston dropped Jericho with a spinning back fist and got a near fall.

Jericho came back with a Codebreaker for a near fall of his own. Jericho jawed at Kingston and went for the Judas Effect, but Kingston ducked it and hit him with a spinning back fist, then followed up with another. Kingston put Jericho in a submission hold.

Eddie Kingston beat Chris Jericho in 13:40.

After the match, smiled and stuck his hand out while Jericho was still seated on the mat. “I respect you, Chris, shake my hand,” Kingston said. Jericho stood up and teased shaking Kingston’s hand, then said he couldn’t do it and left the ring…

Powell’s POV: Man, was that physical. Those suplexes were nasty and hopefully both guys are able to walk away from this without having done any significant damage. The storytelling was really good with Kingston winning, yet Jericho not shaking his hand afterward despite claiming that he would do so if he lost the match. Storytelling aside, Jericho did right by Kingston, and Jericho looks better physically than he has at any point during his AEW run. Good for him.

2. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler) in a Triple Threat for the AEW Tag Titles. Two men were legal per the rules of the match. Jungle Boy performed an early dive onto a group of his opponents at ringside. At one point, Fish and O’Reilly worked over Jungle Boy. Referee Rick Knox counted to six in a rare enforcement of the tag team rules (only time will tell if it lasts). Jungle Boy was isolated and was on the verge of tagging out when Fish pulled Luchasaurus off the apron. Matt covered Jungle Boy, but O’Reilly broke it up, seemingly ending the alliance. If that didn’t do it, O’Reilly accidentally booting Matt off the apron did.

Luchasaurus took a hot tag and worked over opponents from both teams. He performed a moonsault off the apron onto Fish and O’Reilly after working over the Bucks inside the ring. A short time later, Nick performed a springboard Destroyer on Luchasaurus. Luchsaurus recovered and chokeslammed each of his opponents, then got a near fall on Matt.

Jungle Boy tagged in and joined Luchasaurus in performing a Doomsday Device on Matt for a near fall. Fish tripped Jungle Boy from the floor and held him. Matt tried to superkick Jungle Boy, who moved, causing Matt to kick Fish instead. O’Reilly tagged into the match and traded strikes with Matt. Moments later, there was a triple clothesline spot that popped the crowd big.

Later, O’Reilly hit Jungle Boy with one of the tag title belts while Knox was distracted. O’Reilly went for the pin, but Jungle Boy kicked out. Fish and O’Reilly hit a high/low move on Jungle Boy and had him beat, but Luchasaurus broke up the pin. Luchasaurus dragged Jungle Boy to their corner, but the Bucks pulled Luchasaurus to the floor and shoved him into the barricade.

Back in the ring, the Bucks hit double team moves on Jungle Boy and O’Reilly. They took out Fish on the floor, then hit a BTE Trigger on Jungle Boy and had the win, but O’Reilly broke it up. The Bucks took out O’Reilly. They set up for More Bang For Your Buck, but Jungle Boy came back to live. Luchasaurus took out the others with a dive to the floor. Luchasaurus flipped Matt into a powerbomb from Jungle Boy, who covered him and got the pin before Nick could break it up…

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated The Young Bucks and Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly in a Triple Threat in 18:55 to retain the AEW Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: The wild three-way match one would expect from these teams. As expected, the tag rules were essentially forgotten at different points in the match, which will drive some fans nuts and won’t bother others even a little bit. I really enjoyed this match and appreciate both styles, but I hope we’ll start to get a more of the traditional tag team style mixed in, especially with teams such as FTR and Fish and O’Reilly working for AEW.

An ad aired for AEW Double Or Nothing week in Las Vegas… A video package set up the ladder match, and then entrances for the match took place…

3. Keith Lee vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Christian Cage in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future shot at the TNT Championship. Taz sat in on commentary. Excalibur hyped Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT Title for Dynamite, and said the winner of the ladder match would go on to challenge the winner of that match. Sky, Dan Lambert, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant were shown watching from a luxury box.

The action spilled to ringside early on. Cage hit some of the other entrants with a ladder. He brought it into the ring with him, but Starks kicked the ladder into him. Starks made a play for the giant brass ring, but Cassidy cut him off. Cassidy climbed the ladder with his hands in his pockets, but Cage returned to stop him and ended up dumping him and Starks to ringside.

Cage set for a move in the corner of the ring. Lee showed up behind him and grabbed him. Lee performed a double cross body block on Cage and Starks. Cassidy dove from the ropes at Lee, who caught him and then swung him into the other entrants. Lee set up a ladder and went for the ring, but Wardlow cut him off and motioned for Lee to join him in the ring. Lee climbed down the ladder and pushed it over.

Lee and Wardlow squared off. Hobbs picked up the ladder and rammed both men with it and knocked them to ringside. Hobbs set up the ladder. Starks joined him in the ring. They shook hands and then raced up opposite sides of the ladder, but Cassidy shoved it over. Cassidy did a slow helicopter with the ladder until Lee and Wardlow stopped him. They pressed the ladder over their hands with Cassidy still hanging on. Cassidy pulled himself on top of the ladder and made an unsuccessful play for the ring.