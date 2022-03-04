3/4 AEW Rampage results: Powell’s review of Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo for the TNT Championship, Christian Cage vs. Ethan Page in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match, Keith Lee in action, Serena Deeb’s five-minute rookie challenge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Rampage (Episode 30)
Live from Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena
Aired March 4, 2022 on TNT
The Rampage opening aired… Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks, and Taz checked in on commentary… The wrestlers for the TNT Title match were in the ring. Ring announcer Justin Roberts delivered in-ring introductions for the title match…
1. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo in a Triple Threat for the TNT Championship. A graphic listed that CM Punk was going to appear, and Keith Lee’s opponent would be JD Drake.
