CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW will make its Los Angeles debut on Wednesday, June 1 at the LA Forum. The news was broken via Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: The Young Bucks previously announced that Rampage will run in Ontario, California on Friday June 3. California fans have waited a long time for AEW to debut, and now they have two shows officially announced.