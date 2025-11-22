AEW Full Gear lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center.
-Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship
-Kris Statlander vs. Mercedes Mone for the AEW Women’s Championship
-“Brodido” Brody King and Bandido vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles
-Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship (Briscoe must join the Don Callis Family if he loses)
-A Casino Gauntlet match to become the first AEW National Champion (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will be the first two entrants)
-Kenny Omega, Jack Perry, and Luchasaurus vs. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Josh Alexander in a trios match for $1 million
-Darby Allin vs. Pac
-Jon Moxley vs. Kyle O’Reilly in a No Holds Barred match
-Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir vs. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a four-way tag (the winning team earns the right to pick the stipulation of their AEW Women’s Tag Team Title tournament semifinal match)
Powell’s POV: WrestleTix reported on Friday that the host venue was set up for 10,351, and that 9,334 had been distributed. AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99 (or $39.99 on HBO Max). Join me for my live review of the pre-show (see the lineup on the main page) at 6CT/7ET or the start of the pay-per-view card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review of Full Gear for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
AEW Presents Full Gear
Sat • Nov 22, 2025 • 7:00 PM
Prudential Center, Newark, NJ
Available Tickets: 1,017
Current Setup: 10,351
Tickets Distributed: 9,334
+1,003 since the last update (1 day ago)
Days until show: 1
Total # of seats on map: 16,436
⏮ 11/23/2024: Full… pic.twitter.com/6E6uXzCa6g
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) November 21, 2025
