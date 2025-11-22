AEW Collision lineup: Tonight’s Full Gear pre-show on TNT and HBO Max

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision “Tailgate Brawl” episode.

-“El Sky Team” Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon vs. Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero for the CMLL Trios Titles

-Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn vs. Big Bill and Bryan Keith vs. “The Outrunners” Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd in a four-way tag match for $200,000

-Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero

-Eddie Kingston and Hook vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

Powell’s POV: Collision carries the Tailgate Brawl theme and is a one-hour pre-show for the Full Gear pay-per-view. Join me for my live review as Collision is simulcast on TBS and HBO Max at 6CT/7ET, and then stick around for my live review of AEW Full Gear at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same-night audio review of Full Gear for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).