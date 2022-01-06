AEW Dynamite viewership for the TBS debut featuring Hangman Page vs. Bryan Danielson II

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.010 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 975,000 viewership total from last week’s final edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Powell’s POV: The big increase came in the key demographic, as Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.43 rating. That’s up from last week’s 0.37 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.45 rating in the same demo. An NBA game on ESPN topped Dynamite for the first spot in the cable ratings, though AEW did top the second game of ESPN’s doubleheader. The move to TBS is beneficial for AEW in that the show now has a delayed West Coast feed, whereas it was airing before prime time on the West Coast when the NHL moved to TNT.