12/6 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match, Edge appears on Miz TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,489)

Live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum

Aired December 6, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with highlights from last week… Backstage, Seth Rollins welcomed viewers to “Monday Night Rollins.” He spoke about the Big E facing Kevin Owens in a cage match and said they will rip each other apart and he will enjoy every second of it. Rollins also spoke of starting off the year by becoming the WWE Champion at WWE Day 1…

Big E spoke backstage and said he went to hell and back to get his WWE Championship. He said tonight is no different. He said he wouldn’t just beat Owens, he would punish him… The broadcast team of Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in on commentary… Big E made his entrance for the cage match…

Kevin Owens delivered a backstage promo. He said Big E calls him a liar, but he’s the liar for saying that the WWE Championship is his. Owens said the truth is that he is going to punish Big E. “And that is no lie,” Owens said. Owens made his entrance…

1. WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title, steel cage match. Both men ended up fighting on the top rope. Owens knocked Big E back into the ring with elbows. Once Owens dropped down, Big E ran the ropes and speared him. Big E ran Owens into the cage twice. Big E went for another spear, but Owens moved, causing Big E to crash into the cage heading into a commercial break. [C]

Owens made a play to escape over the top of the cage. Big E caught him at the top of the cage and put Owens in an electric chair position on his shoulders. Owens slipped away and performed a sunset flip powerbomb from the middle rope and then covered Big E for a two count. Big E no-sold some forearm shots, then suplexed Owens three times.

Big E ran the ropes and then had to catch Owens, who tried to escape through the door. Owens threw a superkick and performed a cannonball in the corner, which led to another two count. Owens went for another cage door exit, but Big E cut him off. Owens put Big E in a Boston Crab. Big E crawled toward the open cage door. Owens gave up the hold and leaned through the ropes to stop Big E. Seth Rollins showed up at ringside and slammed the cage door on the heads of both men. [C]

Powell’s POV: A local ad listed Big E, Randy Orton, and Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, and Omos as the dark main event for next week’s Raw in St. Paul.

Rollins watched from ringside while Big E and Owens fought inside the cage. Owens performed a top rope frog splash for a two count. Big E came right back with a uranage slam for a two count of his own. Owens performed a Popup Powerbomb for another two count.

Owens made a play to escape over the top of the cage, but Big E caught him and they fought on the top rope again. Big E got the better of it and hit a Big Ending from the ropes. Big E crawled to the door. Owens grabbed Big E’s feet, but Big E kicked Owens and then escaped through the cage door to win the match.

WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens in 20:05 in a non-title, steel cage match.

Seth Rollins attacked Big E at ringside. The cage was raised. Rollins went after Owens and set up for a Stomp, but Big E suplexed Rollins. Big E hit Owens with a Big Ending and then celebrated his win… [C]

Powell’s POV: Raw opened hot with a cage match, which is a good idea considering that there’s a big football game that will be played in the snow tonight. I was surprised to see Big E get the better of both men after the match. I wonder if they will do something to put heat back on the heels, particularly Owens, before the end of the night.