NWA Hard Times 2 results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Mike Knox for the NWA Title, Kamille vs. Melina for the NWA Women’s Title, Mickie James vs. Kiera Hogan for the Knockouts Title, Tyrus vs. Cyon for the NWA TV Title, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Aron Stevens and Kratos for the ROH Tag Titles, Nick Aldis vs. Thom Latimer

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

Aired live December 4, 2021 on FITE TV

Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

1. Mims (w/Crimson) beat Jax Dane.

2. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle defeated Tootie Lynn & Kylie Rae, Natalia Markova & Missa Kate, and Jennacide & Paulo Blaze in a four-way to retain the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

3. Homicide won a gauntlet match in an NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship qualifying match. The other entrants were Ariya Daivari, Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Alex Taylor, CW Anderson, Jamie Stanley, Jeremiah Plunkett, Kerry Morton, Sal Rinauro, Victor Benjamin, and Ricky Morton.

4. Austin Aries beat Rhett Titus in an NWA Jr. Heavyweight Championship qualifying match.

5. Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Aron Stevens and JR Kratos to retain the ROH Tag Titles.

6. Colby Corino over Doug Williams.

7. Mickie James defeated Kiera Hogan to retain the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship.

8. Tyrus (w/Austin Idol) defeated Cyon to retain the NWA TV Title with Pope as special referee.

9. Chris Adonis defeated Judais (w/Jim Mitchell) to retain the NWA National Championship.

10. Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf beat “The End” Parrow and Odinson to retain the NWA Tag Titles. Dirty Dango (f/k/a Fandango) and JTG came out afterward.

11. Nick Aldis over Thom Latimer.

12. Kamille beat Melina to retain the NWA Women’s Championship.

13. Trevor Murdoch defeated Mike Knox to retain the NWA World Championship. Matt Cardona attacked Murdoch afterward. Mick Foley sent Pope out to help, but he was left lying by Cardona and Knox.