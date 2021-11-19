ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guests next week’s ROH Week By Week match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features Dragon Lee vs. Dalton Castle for the ROH TV Title, John Walters vs. Brian Johnson in a Pure Rules match, and Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mandy Leon in a Triple Threat. The winner of the women’s match will face Willow for a shot at the ROH Women’s World Championship at Final Battle.

-The November 27 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show features Jay Lethal vs. EC3 in their first singles match. The show also has Rok-C vs. Gia Scott for the ROH Women’s World Championship, and Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. PCO and Danhausen.

-New ROH Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven will be Kevin Eck’s guests on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast. Eck shared a snippet from the interview with Taven commenting on winning the straps during a time of uncertainty. “It’s so unbelievably hard,” Taven said. “I don’t know how else to say it. You wanted something for so long and it happens, but it’s just not the way it’s supposed to happen. For this to happen in this circumstance, not just without the crowd but knowing that we don’t know what tomorrow brings, it’s a tough one. When you’re looking at your suitcase and there’s this big trophy that you’ve been desperate for for almost six years now, but when you pick it up you think of all these uncertain things that might happen, you’re playing with a double-edged sword.” Eck also shared comments from Bennett in his blog.

-Brian Milonas vs. Rhett Titus will be the featured match on Tuesday’s ROH Week By Week online show.

