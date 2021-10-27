Released ring announcer Greg Hamilton addresses his departure from WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Recently released Smackdown ring announcer Greg Hamilton (Greg Hutson) took to social media to address his departure from WWE. “First and foremost, don’t let the internet or social media gas you up; this was a mutual respect departure from a great company,” he wrote. “Nothing but respect from both sides. It’s business. We all know our worth.”

Hamilton also pointed to his family as a reason behind his departure. “And as I get older, my mother is in her 70’s; my sister Jessi who has cerebral palsy…those are my priorities,” he wrote. “Not chasing fame, not being on television. 52 weeks a year became too much. Without our mental health, we have nothing. But man…..what a ride.” Read his full statement below or via Instagram.com.

Powell’s POV: Hamilton did not address his social media beef with rapper Westside Gunn. Hamilton threatened that WWE would sue Gunn on his behalf for sampling his voice without permission. Hamilton did good work as a ring announcer and here’s wishing him and his family the best going forward. As previously noted, there’s no word yet as to how the company intends to replace Hamilton. I wonder if Eden Stiles is available? Wait, never mind.