AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show

October 5, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Henry.

-Nick Comoroto vs. Orange Cassidy.

-Hunter Knott, Rosario Grillo, and Cameron Stewart vs. “Gunn Club” Billy, Austin, and Colten Gunn.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Skye Blue.

-Serpentico vs. Marko Stunt.

-Baron Black, Austin Green, Aaron Frey, and Dean Alexander vs. Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow, and Shawn Spears.

-Valentina Rossi vs. Abadon.

-Erin Lockhart vs. Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.

Topics

