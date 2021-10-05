NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-Nick Aldis and Tim Storm vs. Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer.

-Judais vs. James Storm.

-Kylie Rae vs. Lady Frost.

-La Rebelion vs. Slice Boogie and Marshe Rocket vs. The Illbegotten.

-Mims and Sal Rinauro vs. Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx speak on their upcoming NWA Tag Title tournament match.

-Aron Stevens and Kratos address the NWA Tag Title tournament.

-Trevor Murdoch discusses his NWA Title plans.

-Kamille responds to Melina.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.