NXT Great American Bash, NWA Powerrr, and AEW Dark coverage, Lars Sullivan, Vincent J McMahon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The Great American Bash themed show includes Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly. Join John Moore for his weekly live review at 7CT/8ET. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. The show features JTG vs. Chris Adonis for the vacant NWA National Championship. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase. My reviews are typically available on Wednesdays.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE wrestler Lars Sullivan (Dylan Miley) is 32 today.

-Vincent James McMahon was born on July 6, 1914. The father of Vincent Kennedy McMahon died from pancreatic cancer at age 69 on May 24, 1984.