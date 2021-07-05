07/05 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Riddle vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki Cross vs. Eva Marie, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal, Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley and MVP vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Riddle vs. AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Naomi, and Nikki Cross vs. Eva Marie, Doudrop, Shayna Baszler, and Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal, Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor, and more (25:57)…

Click here to stream or download the July 5 WWE Raw audio review.

