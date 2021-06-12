Impact Wrestling Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds event.

-Kenny Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Championship.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Title.

-Rhino and Deaner vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus for the Impact Tag Titles.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Kimber Lee and Susan for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Joe Doering.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sami Callihan and Tommy Dreamer in a Street Fight.

-Rich Swann vs. W Morrissey.

-Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams in a five-way to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

-Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace.

Powell’s POV: The main event was taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and the rest of the show was taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios. The Impact World Champion will defend the title against Sami Callihan at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. Against All Odds streams tonight on Impact Plus and is also available via FITE TV pay-per-view for $9.99.