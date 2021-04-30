4/29 OVW TV results: Al Snow addresses the OVW Heavyweight Championship situation, OVW Women’s Champion Haley J vs. Charlie Kruel, Omar Amir and Gustavo vs. Steve Michaels and Ca$h Flo, Reverend Ronnie Roberts hosts The Good Word with Jessie Godderz, The Tate Twins vs. AJ Daniels and Tony Evans

CategoriesOther TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

OVW TV

Results courtesy of Brian Cannon of OVWMania.blogspot.com

Streamed April 29, 2021 on FITE.TV (free replay available)

Al Snow addressed the OVW Heavyweight Title situation and said there will be a rematch between Ca$h Flo and Omar Amir next week on OVW TV when the show moves to Thursday nights.

1. The Tate Twins (Brandon & Brent) defeated “Mr. Zero Gravity” AJ Daniels and “Superior” Tony Evans by pinfall.

2. Jake Omen defeated “Shotgun” Tony Gunn by pinfall after being distracted by Kal Herro, who was working as a janitor in the stands.

Reverend Ronnie Roberts hosted the Good Word with Jessie Godderz. Ronnie said there are a lot of young guns in the back looking to take him out, including AJZ. Jessie challenged AJZ to a National Title match next week on OVW TV when it moves to Thursdays.

3. Rush Champion Star Rider and Espiritu Maya defeated “Hood Ninja” Hy Zaya and JC Addams via pinfall.

4. OVW Women’s Champion “Hollyhood” Haley J defeated Charlie Kruel by submission.

5. Omar Amir and Gustavo beat Steve Michaels and Ca$h Flo via pinfall.