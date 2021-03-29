Former WWE personality Charlie Caruso hired full-time by ESPN

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE broadcast team member Charly Arnolt, who worked as Charly Caruso, has been hired by ESPN on a full-time basis. An ESPN press release announced that her full-time run will begin in early April, and her assignments will include continuing to host the First Take, Her Take podcast, contributing to the First Take television show and SportsCenter, along with making regular appearances on SportsNation.

“It is so incredibly exciting to become a full-time member of the ESPN family,” Arnolt stated in a press release. “I look forward to continuing to grow with such a talented group of professionals and I can’t wait for all the opportunities that lie ahead.” Read the full press release at ESPNPressRoom.com.

Powell’s POV: Arnolt started working part-time for ESPN in September 2018. The press release acknowledges her run with WWE. I enjoyed Arnolt’s work for WWE and felt that she would have generated more positivity from fans if it weren’t for having the tough task of following in the footsteps of Renee Young (Renee Paquette), who was tremendous in a similar role during her time with WWE.