Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, the Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. James Storm and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles.

-The Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer contract signing for the Impact World Championship match at the No Surrender event.

-ODB vs. Kimber Lee.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Nevaeh.

-Trey Miguel, Willie Mack, Josh Alexander, and Suicide vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Shawn Daivari, and Blake Christian.

-Cousin Jake responds to the invitation to join the Violence By Design faction.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature The Best of “The Motor City Machine” Guns Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are typically available on Wednesdays.