Dominic Denucci on why he lost respect for Vince McMahon, his friendship with Bruno Sammartino, his best students, his legacy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

On his relationship with Vince McMahon Jr. I don’t care if they (WWE) know I’m telling you this or not, when Bruno Sammartino died, and they had the funeral, Vince McMahon came into the church with his daughter and didn’t speak a word to me. I don’t give a shit what he has to say, but he was sitting right behind me and never said a word. I didn’t even look around to see who was there, but other people told me he was right behind me. I lost respect for him completely that day. That’s just the way I am and that’s the way I will die.

On Bruno Sammartino: No one can ever say anything bad about Bruno (Sammartino). He’s the one, he’s the one who made Vince McMahon what he is now. He’s the very best. He was a lifelong friend of mine. When he was in the hospital in New York City, after Stan Hansen broke his neck, I stayed in that hospital room with him all night. We didn’t sleep at all, it was just me and him there in that room until six o’clock in the morning. That night at the (Madison Square) Garden when Bruno got hurt, I told Vince McMahon Sr. Bruno was in bad shape in the ring, and he took off like a shotgun to go to the ring to check on Bruno. You don’t find guys like Bruno Sammartino, you just don’t, f— no you don’t.

His best students as a trainer: Well, I think Troy (Shane Douglas) and Mickey (Mick) Foley were the best I trained. But you know what? None of them ever said thank you, those bastards! (Laughs) They both had great careers and I spent many many hours with them down at my training school.

His legacy: I honestly don’t think anyone will remember me, too many years have passed. They will remember the guys I trained, but probably not me. WWF should have been happy to have me because I never went to jail or got in any trouble and always showed up to do my job.

Other topics include his WWWF run, wrestling in Australia, wrestling in Japan, his relationship with Vince McMahon Sr., his many years of training wrestlers, Dino Bravo, Ernie Ladd, Killer Kowalski, and more.

