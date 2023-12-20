NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Noam Dar vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Oba Femi vs. Tavion Heights in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match
-Riley Osborne vs. Lexis King in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match
-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. “OTM” Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak in an NXT Underground match
-Cora Jade vs. Karmen Petrovic
