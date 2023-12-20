AEW Dynamite in Oklahoma City (reports needed), Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Toscano, Gran Akuma, Armado Estrada

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center. The show includes three Continental Classic matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Oklahoma City. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a A grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a A grade from 45 percent of voters in our poll. B finished second with 28 precent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Junji Hirata is 67. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) is 51.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) is 50. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.

-Gran Akuma is 49.

-Armado Estrada (Hazem Ali) is 45.