Impact Wrestling TV viewership count for the first week of holiday week “best of” shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 133,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was down from the 177,000 viewers drawn the previous week.

Powell’s POV: Last night’s show did not crack the top 150 in the cable ratings and finished with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Last week’s show finished 143rd with a .04 rating in the same demo. The decline was expected given that it was not a typical first-run episode.