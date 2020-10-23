WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: FS1 edition, Roman Reigns announced the Hell in a Cell consequences, Otis segment

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FS1 television show.

-Roman Reigns will reveal the consequences for his WWE Universal Championship match with Jey Uso.

-Otis goes to court.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown airs on FS1 this week due to Fox’s coverage of the World Series. There will be a special edition of WWE Backstage that will air after Smackdown on FS1. Smackdown will be live from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join Jake Barnett for his live review at 7CT/8ET. My weekly Dot Net Members’ audio review of this episode will be delayed until Saturday. I will resume same night audio reviews next week.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Kenny Herzog discussing his journalism career, his new Outside Interference podcast, doing a feature story on CM Punk, pro wrestling in the pandemic, WWE talk on Retribution, The Hurt Business, Roman Reigns as a heel, and much more...