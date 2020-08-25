Lead actress signs on for “Heels” pro wrestling drama on Starz

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Mary McCormack has joined the cast of the Heels pro wrestling drama as the lead actress opposite Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig. She previously starred in ABC’s The Kids Are Alright. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The first season will feature eight episodes that will each be an hour in length. Amell and Ludwig will play brothers and rivals whose family owns an independent pro wrestling promotion. The Deadline story notes that McCormack will play the business partner of Amell’s character and lists her as the “logistical brains” behind the promotion. I am looking forward to watching the series once it premieres.