UWN announces a wrestler for the “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The United Wrestling Network announced that pro wrestler Chris Dickinson be working for the promotion. The weekly “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series begins Tuesday, September 15 on pay-per-view and FITE TV.

Powell’s POV: The 33 year-old Dickinson has worked for a variety of promotions, including Evolve before the promotion was sold to WWE. It was previously announced that the NWA will be involved with the series, but Dickinson is the first wrestler officially announced. The UWN promotion run by Dave Marquez has yet to announce the pricing of their 90-minute weekly shows.

👊 BREAKING NEWS: @DirtyDickinson will make his #UnitedWrestling debut on #PrimeTimeLIVE, our new weekly series debuting Tuesday, Sept. 15 on PPV & @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/VsovOuETrL — United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) August 25, 2020



