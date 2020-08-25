WWE Raw viewership for the night after SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.028 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.643 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: Raw performed well against sports and political competition. The three finished fifth, seventh, and ninth in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The first hour of Raw averaged 2.140 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.045 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.900 million viewers. The August 26, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.507 million viewers.