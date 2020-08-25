NXT Takeover XXX poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Saturday’s NXT Takeover XXX event received a majority A grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote.
-45 percent of our voters gave Damian Priest vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant North American Title the best match of the night honors. Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee finished a close second with 29 percent of the vote, and Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship finished third with 16 percent of the vote.
Powell’s POV: Only ten percent of the voters gave Takeover a below average grade. John Moore gave the show an A- and I gave it a B+ grade in our members’ exclusive audio review. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in the polls. Our SummerSlam poll results will be released on Wednesday.
