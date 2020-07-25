What's happening...

MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Steve Corino, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Simon Diamond, CW Anderson, Los Maximos, Satoshi Kojima, and more

July 25, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk in a Florida Death Match.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Simon Diamond and CW Anderson vs. Los Maximos in a GTC Tournament match.

-“Dr. Death” Steve Williams and PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang and Mike Sanders in a GTC Tournament match.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...


