MLW Underground preview: Classic show featuring Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Steve Corino, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Simon Diamond, CW Anderson, Los Maximos, Satoshi Kojima, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Underground television show.

-Steve Corino vs. Dusty Rhodes vs. Terry Funk in a Florida Death Match.

-Satoshi Kojima vs. Mitsuya Nagai for the MLW Heavyweight Championship.

-Simon Diamond and CW Anderson vs. Los Maximos in a GTC Tournament match.

-“Dr. Death” Steve Williams and PJ Friedman vs. Jimmy Yang and Mike Sanders in a GTC Tournament match.

Powell’s POV: MLW Underground streams on MLW’s Youtube page tonight at 5:05/CT6:05ET and airs on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My MLW television reviews will resume with the return of first-run programming.



