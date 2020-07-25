07/25 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Brian Blair on working WrestleMania 2-4 as one half of the Killer Bees tag team, the Cauliflower Alley Club, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Vince McMahon, Bret Hart

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features B Brian Blair joining Jason Powell in this August 1, 2018 discussion on working WrestleMania 2-4 as one half of the Killer Bees tag team with Jim Brunzell, the Cauliflower Alley Club, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Vince McMahon, Bret Hart, and much more (78:25)…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest B Brian Blair.

