Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson announce signing, bury Paul Heyman

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson announced that they have signed with Impact Wrestling and will appear at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. Watch the video below or via YouTube.com.

Gallows also ripped Paul Heyman on their Talk n’ Shop podcast. “He was complementary of both of our work, he really loved (Karl) and you know, that’s why on Talk’N Shop-A-Mania his name is Ball Layman, because he is a f—in’… it’s great to be a charmer but when you’re just a 100 percent full of bullshit,” Gallows said. “And we had this conversation in a rental car in a parking lot before we got on the phone with him and I was like, man, all you ever read and all these guys that came before us say that he’s a great charmer but the biggest bullshitter in the history of the business. And we’re both going, ‘We hope the f— he’s not bullshitting us,’ but we have these big contracts, we’re rolling with AJ, and we’re like, you gotta think positive, right?

“Because I mean to the end he’s putting us over and telling us how good we are and ‘we were gonna put the straps on you a month down the line but you guys deserve them now and now you’re gonna go to Saudi and I know in Saudi you’ll be the biggest tag team in the world. If you ever have a problem with creative ever, if I ever lie to you,’ this is a quote. ‘If I ever lie to you, go on social media and f—in’ bury me! F—in’ put me under the dirt ’cause I f—in’ deserve it and I want all those guys in the locker room to know that I can’t f—in’ be trusted.’ Guys in the locker room: He can’t f—in’ be trusted and we’re online and I just f—in’ buried him.”

Powell’s POV: This will generate some buzz for Slammiversary, which John Moore will be covering live tonight here on ProWrestling.net at 7CT/8ET. I still don’t feel like I have a good understanding of why the duo blames Heyman for their creative issues in WWE. I’m not saying that Heyman didn’t lie to the duo or that they are not justified in feeling the way they do, but we all know that Vince McMahon has the final say over creative matters. Thanks to Himanshu D for passing along both stories.