Brie Bella and Nikki Bella sign with former NFL player’s talent agency

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE personalities Brie Bella and Nikki Bella signed with SMAC Entertainment, the talent agency co-owned by former NFL player Michael Strahan. “We’re excited to welcome Brie and Nikki to the SMAC family,” Strahan and co-founder Constance Schwartz-Morini said in a press release. “They are incredibly talented, versatile and encompass the same work ethic that we pride ourselves on and value most. We look forward to joining forces to help expand on the incredible foundation they’ve already built for their growing empire.” Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The agency also represents broadcasters Erin Andrews and Curt Menefee, rapper Wiz Khalifa, and former NFL player Deion Sanders, among others. Both Bella Twins are pregnant and are scheduled to give birth this summer.



The Best of The Boom features Jim Ross joining Jason Powell in this May 9, 2018 discussion regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, why Vince sticks with Roman Reigns, how Triple H has changed over the years, and more. New episodes of the Boom are typically available mid-week...

