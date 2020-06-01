MLW postpones July events, announces rescheduled dates

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following press release to announce the postponement of its events that were scheduled for July.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced its July 16 and July 18 events in New York City and Philadelphia have been postponed and rescheduled due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled dates will be honored.

The new dates are:

December 5: Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena

February 4: New York City at Melrose Ballroom

The 2300 Arena box office will be reaching out directly to all ticket holders.

The health and welfare of all MLW fans, athletes, crew and staff are our highest priority.

For the past several weeks, MLW has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation with medical experts and city and state officials. Even though there have been signs of relaxation in recent weeks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, MLW continues to pay particular attention to our responsibility to protect the health of everyone involved. Accordingly, MLW has postponed and rescheduled MLW’s July events.

“To our fans we thank you for your support as we all work through this,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer. “Our thoughts go out to those directly affected as well as those on the frontlines.”

The league remains focused on a return after suspending promoting live events, however is proceeding with an abundance of caution.

At the appropriate time, the league will communicate plans for promoting live events outside of the temporary hiatus and update the status of league events.

MLW wishes everyone continued good health during these trying times.

Powell’s POV: Court Bauer has stated that he’s not interested in running empty venue shows, and it’s no surprise that these events are being pushed back. Here’s hoping that the rescheduled dates stick in that we are somehow able to safely have large public gatherings again.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting the Boom and Dot Net Weekly combo show. Jason and Jake discuss Becky Lynch announcing her pregnancy, Alberto Del Rio being accused of sexual assault, WWE's IC Title tournament, Mike Tyson appearing at AEW Double Or Nothing, Undertaker's Last Ride documentary, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV thoughts, and more...

