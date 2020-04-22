What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream, three Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament matches, and more

April 22, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show, which will be broadcast live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream.

-Kushida vs. Tony Nese in an A Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas in an A Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-El Hijo Del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher in a B Block Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament match.

-Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Powell’s POV: Akira Tozawa beat Isaiah Scott in the first match of the tournament last night. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday mornings.


