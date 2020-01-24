What's happening...

NWA Hard Times Poll: Grade the overall show

January 24, 2020

NWA Hard Times Poll: Grade the overall show

 
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Allysin Kay discussing Friday's NWA Hard Times PPV on FITE.TV, Melina dropping an unexpected f-bomb on NWA Powerrr, the WWE Mae Young Classic experience, her time as Sienna in Impact Wrestling, working in Japan, the Tessa Blanchard controversy, and more...


