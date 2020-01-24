1/24 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan contract signing for the WWE Universal Championship strap match at the Royal Rumble

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on January 24, 2020 from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcomed the audience to Dallas, and The Usos made their ring entrance. The show will open with the advertised six man tag. They were followed by Roman Reigns, and then the heel team of Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. We saw a brief video promo of Reigns winning last week and declaring the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation for their match.

1. Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode: Jey Uso started the match with Ziggler. They circled around until Jey hit a nice chop. Jimmy tagged in and landed a few blows, but Ziggler quickly scrambles to tag Roode. Jimmy and Roode traded punches briefly until Roode sent Jimmy out to the apron. He appeared to slip and fall to the floor, and then Ziggler approached and slammed him into the ring steps. The ref called for Jimmy Uso to be checked on, and medical personnel escorted him to the back after a brief exam…[c]

The show returned with Corbin and company working over Jey Uso. Jey started a comeback, but was shut down by a Corbin deep six. Reigns entered the ring and got in Corbin’s face, but the referee sent him back to the apron. Corbin then tossed Jey to ringside, and then jawed with Reigns so Ziggler and Roode could take some free shots at Jey on the floor. Ziggler then tagged in and hit a jumping elbow drop for a near fall. They continued to make quick tags to further isolate and damage Jey.

Eventually, Jey knocked Ziggler and Corbin from the apron, and took out Roode with a kick. He went to make a tag, but Corbin pulled Roman from the apron and tossed him over the barricade into the crowd…[c]

Jey Uso sent Corbin into the corner post shoulder first. He crawled for a tag, and Roman finally made his way back to the apron. Reigns got the tag, and Corbin backpedaled out of the ring. Ziggler came in and quickly got clobbered by a lariat. Reigns then hit a series of clubbing blows in the corner, followed by a big boot. Reigns paced around the ring and fired up the crowd for a Superman Punch. Corbin and Roode got involved, which led to Dolph superkicking Reigns. He then covered for a two count.

Ziggler dumped Reigns to the floor for Corbin and Roode to take some more cheap shots. The ref admonished them, and Ziggler followed outside to talk trash. Back in the ring, Ziggler delivered another jumping elbow to Reigns for a near fall. Ziggler then clawed at his face before tagging in Corbin. He entered the match and landed a knee and a right hand to Reigns, followed by repeated punches while Reigns was on the ground.

Roode then tagged in and tried to heel on the crowd. He did the glorious pose, and went for the DDT, but Roman countered into a rollup. He then pulled Roode up off the ground into an improvised Powerbomb. Jey got up on the apron and Reigns crawled over for the tag, but Ziggler pulled him from the apron and ran him around the ring into the barricade several times. He then tossed him over the announce table.

Corbin then tagged in and landed some heavy punches to Reigns gut. Ziggler entered and landed a neckbreaker for a near fall. Dolph then called for a Superkick, but got a Superman Punch for his trouble. Jimmy Uso then returned and got the hot tag, who landed some punches and a Samoan Drop on Roode. He then dove on Corbin at ringside, who flew into the announce table. Jimmy hit a superkick on Ziggler and splashed Roode, but Corbin broke up the pin.

Roman got involved again to brawl with Corbin into the crowd. Reigns hit him with a trash can a few times and they worked their way towards the stage. They ended up backstage. In the ring, Jey Uso took out Ziggler on the outside while Jimmy hit another splash on Roode to get the win.

Roman Reigns and The Usos defeated Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode at 25:07

After the match, The Usos slapped hands with some people in the crowd. The announce team then threw to footage from last week’s show involving Kane, The Fiend, and Daniel Bryan. The Fiend and Daniel Bryan will have a contract signing later. Michael Cole will interview Lacey Evans next…[c]

My Take: A marathon opening match by WWE TV Standards. It was also fairly slow placed, but they managed to hold onto the crowd for the most part. This is a full house that cheered loudly for Reigns. Dallas must be a good market for WWE. The match itself was nothing to write home about, but it seemed more designed to kill time, and that it did.



