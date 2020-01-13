WWE Raw in Lexington (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Ian Riccaboni, Shad Gaspard, Yujiro Takahashi, Mason Ryan, Abdullah the Butcher, Brian Blair, Mascarita Sagrada

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. WWE is advertising a Brock Lesnar appearance and three matches Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for my Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. As always, please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Lexington, Wednesday’s AEW in Miami, Florida at Watsco Center, and Friday’s Smackdown in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-There are no dark matches advertised for tonight’s Raw. The Rupp Arena website lists matches that are advertised for the broadcast.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shad Gaspard is 39 today.

-Yujiro Takahashi is 39 today.

-Mason Ryan (Barri Griffiths) is 38 today.

-Luke Robinson of WWE Tough Enough is 35 today.

-ROH play-by-play voice Ian Riccaboni is 33 today.

-The late John Kronus (George Caiazzo) was born on January 13, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 38 on July 18, 2007.

-Brian Blair turned 61 on Sunday.

-The late Luna Vachon (Gertrude Vachon) was born on January 12, 1962. She died of an overdose at age 48 on August 27, 2010.

-Abdullah the Butcher (Lawrence Shreve) turned 79 on Saturday.

-Mascarita Sagrada turned 55 on Saturday.

-The late Mick McManus (William Matthews) was born on January 11, 1920. he died on May 22, 2013 at age 93.

-The late Gory Guerrero (Salvador Guerrero Quesada) was born on January 11, 1921. He died at age 69 on April 18, 1990.



