NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Day One lineup (live coverage tonight)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the following matches for day one of Wrestle Kingdom that will be held Saturday in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

-Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship.

-Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

-Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the IWPG U.S. Championship.

-Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles.

-Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Yujiro Takahashi.

-Shingo Takagi, Evil, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado.

-Jushin Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, Great Sasuke, and Tiger Mask vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, and Ryusuke Taguchi in Liger’s retirement match with Norio Honaga as special referee.

-Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata (pre-show).

-Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Toa Henare (pre-show).

-Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki vs. Hana Kimura and Giulia (dark match).

Powell’s POV: Both days of Wrestle Kingdom are available for live streaming via New Japan World and via FITE.TV along with Monday morning’s New Year Dash in Tokyo at Ota City General Gymnasium. Join me for live coverage of both nights of Wrestle Kingdom starting with the night one pre-show at 1CT/2ET and the main show at 2CT/3ET.



