1/4 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 14”

January 4, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Broadcast live on New Japan World and FITE TV

The pre-show will begin at 1CT/2ET…



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

