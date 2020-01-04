NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night One Polls: Vote for best match and grade the overall show

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 Day One Poll: Vote for the best match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match for the IWPG U.S. Championship

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa vs. Juice Robinson and David Finlay for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Titles

Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Toru Yano, and Yoshi-Hashi vs. Kenta, Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and

Shingo Takagi, Evil, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and El Desperado

Jushin Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, Great Sasuke, Tiger Mask vs. Sano, Otani, Takaiwa, Taguchi

Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Manabu Nakanishi and Yuji Nagata