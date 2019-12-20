12/20 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match, Bayley vs. Dana Brooke in a non-title match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on December 20, 2019 from Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

[Hour One] A recap of the Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan segment aired… Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary…

Daniel Bryan made his entrance dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans. Graves said Wyatt better be prepared to “enter the dragon.” Bryan recalled Wyatt ripping out his head and facial hair. Bryan said that his daughter cried when she saw him without the long hair and facial hair. “She looked at me like all she knew was Daniel Bryan the brand,” Bryan said. “She didn’t recognize me, but I recognized me.”

Bryan said he looked in the mirror and saw the man who never main evented WrestleMania and had to fight, scratch, and claw for everything. Bryan said Wyatt likes to talk about changing people and he succeeded. Bryan recalled Wyatt saying that he’s taught himself to not feel pain. Bryan challenged Wyatt to come out so that he could prove him wrong.

The Miz’s music played and he made his entrance. Miz said that what happened to Bryan was awful, but Wyatt invaded his home. Miz said Wyatt is sick and a monster. Miz said Wyatt will never have a family, so he is going to take the thing he cherishes most, the WWE Universal Championship.

King Corbin made his entrance. Corbin mocked Miz for being afraid that a scary doll showed up in his home. “Maybe if your daughter had a few more of your wife’s genes it wouldn’t have been so scary,” Corbin said. He turned his attention to Bryan and laughed at his daughter crying over her father looking like Baby Yoda. Corbin boasted about some of his accomplishments and footage aired in a loop of Corbin being announced the winner in his match against Roman Reigns at WWE TLC.

Corbin entered the ring and told Bryan and Miz that they failed as WWE superstars and as fathers. Corbin laughed at Bryan and Miz, who looked at one another and dropped their mics. Before they could attack Corbin, Dolph Ziggler attacked them from behind. Ziggler shoced Bryan down and superkicked Miz (looked terrible) and then Corbin gave Bryan the End of Days… [C]

Powell’s POV: Bryan delivered a good promo. Miz is still talking about defending his family while ignoring the fact that he was fed to Wyatt in short order. The attack likely sets up a tag team match. By the way, I missed the opening minute of the show, but I don’t believe I missed anything other than the AC/DC opening (are you ready for a good time?) and part of a video package.

Cole set up a recap of the opening segment for the idiots (like me) who may have tuned in late. Sure enough, the expected tag match with Bryan and Miz vs. Corbin and Ziggler was announced… Cole noted that there would be a Miracle on 34th Street Fight…

Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Otis and Tucker about being in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Otis was still bummed out about his gift of a ham being rejected last week. Tucker patted Otis’s chest and said that’s the only part of the big man that is vulnerable. Mandy Rose showed up and said she his Secret Santa. She presented him with a ham, kissed him on the cheek, and wished him a Merry Christmas…

Powell’s POV: Mandy was awfully nice for a heel.

1. “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker vs. “The Revival” Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Otis brought his ham gift to ringside and left it with the broadcast team (what could possibly go wrong?). Cole hyped that the WWE year end awards would be issued on WWE Backstage next week. Heavy Machinery worked in Santa jackets and their regular gear. The Revival duo slammed Tucker onto the broadcast table. Dawson grabbed some cookies that were set up at ringside and shoved them in Otis’s mouth (oh the humanity!). The Revival slammed Otis from the apron through a table heading into a break. [C]



