12/16 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 140): Caprice Coleman on ROH Final Battle, being trained by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Jim Cornette’s criticisms of today’s product, his road to becoming ROH’s color commentator

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Caprice Coleman discussing ROH Final Battle, being trained by Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Jim Cornette’s criticisms of today’s product, his road to becoming ROH’s color commentator, and much more (47:47)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 140) and guest Caprice Coleman.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/